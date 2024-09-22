Use Your Cast Iron Skillet For Stovetop Grilled Fruit This Fall
As the days of fresh watermelon and afternoon barbecues draw to an end, the nights get shorter, the leaves turn a fiery crimson, and the supermarket becomes flush with the bountiful harvests the autumnal season is known for. Indeed, sweater weather is rapidly approaching, and there's nothing better than the fruits that ripen during this magical time of year. If you're looking for a trouble-free way to enjoy your ripe fall produce, try using your cast iron skillet to make stovetop grilled fruit.
We've previously shared a number of tips you need to know when grilling fruit, but as the weather gets cold, you can achieve similar results from the comfort of your own home. Due to its natural ability to create a sear, the cast iron skillet is the ideal vessel for grilling fruit on the stove. This is especially true if your skillet has ridges, as your fall fruits will look just like they've come off the grill, with beautifully charred lines all over. This is one of the best ways to caramelize the natural sugars found in ripened fall fruits, bringing out their deep, rich flavors. For such a decadent treat, grilled fruit is also incredibly low-calorie and simple to make compared to other desserts.
There's nearly infinite possibilities when it comes to grilling fruit on the stove
The world is your oyster when grilling fruit on the stove. As autumn approaches, look for the highest-quality fresh and local fruits available at your local produce market. From sweet and tart apples to juicy pears and peaches, there's no shortage of fruits that hit their peak in the fall. You can also grill figs, plums, or even sugar pumpkins!
Start by preheating your skillet on medium-high heat for a few minutes. Coat the skillet with neutral oil, butter, or cooking spray. Toss the fruit onto the skillet, and sprinkle liberally with cinnamon sugar. Sear on both sides for a couple of minutes until the fruit is soft and lightly charred.
Fresh off the stove, grilled fruit makes a fantastic and subtly sweet addition to any meal. The warm, caramelized flavors create a beautiful contrast when paired with savory foods, like our grilled nectarine salad. When it comes time for dessert, grilled fruit makes the perfect ice cream topping, and also tastes incredible with whipped cream. Of course, you can always enjoy them on their own!