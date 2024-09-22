Use Your Cast Iron Skillet For Stovetop Grilled Fruit This Fall

As the days of fresh watermelon and afternoon barbecues draw to an end, the nights get shorter, the leaves turn a fiery crimson, and the supermarket becomes flush with the bountiful harvests the autumnal season is known for. Indeed, sweater weather is rapidly approaching, and there's nothing better than the fruits that ripen during this magical time of year. If you're looking for a trouble-free way to enjoy your ripe fall produce, try using your cast iron skillet to make stovetop grilled fruit.

We've previously shared a number of tips you need to know when grilling fruit, but as the weather gets cold, you can achieve similar results from the comfort of your own home. Due to its natural ability to create a sear, the cast iron skillet is the ideal vessel for grilling fruit on the stove. This is especially true if your skillet has ridges, as your fall fruits will look just like they've come off the grill, with beautifully charred lines all over. This is one of the best ways to caramelize the natural sugars found in ripened fall fruits, bringing out their deep, rich flavors. For such a decadent treat, grilled fruit is also incredibly low-calorie and simple to make compared to other desserts.