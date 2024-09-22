Italy's Small Snack Pizzas Deserve A Place In US Bar Culture

It's no wonder pizza is such a common favorite food, with its crispy, chewy, fluffy crust, its sweet, acidic tomato sauce, its rich, gooey cheese, and its variety of spices, seasonings, and toppings. If we had one complaint, though, it would be that pizza isn't so versatile in terms of when and how we eat it. From restaurants to at-home DIY kits, pizza tends to either come in big slices or personal-to-full-sized pies meant for lunch or dinner meals. What about when you're craving that crust, cheese, and sauce magic just as a little snack? In Italy, as it turns out, they've got this covered. It's no surprise that pizza's homeland knows how to work the dish into even more occasions.

Pizzette are mini pizzas enjoyed as snacks or appetizers. They're only a few bites big and are made from either regular pizza dough or puff pastry, plus sauce and cheese. You can buy them by weight in bakeries around Italian cities like Rome, but — even better — they're commonly served up for free when you order a drink during aperitivo, the Italian happy hour characterized by leisurely spritzes and bites. Mini pizzas are a far cry from what you might get gratis at an American bar if you're lucky, like peanuts or pretzels. Consider this our official appeal to stateside bars: Pizzette might be Italian, but it's a fun, snacky way for Americans to enjoy one of their favorites, too, and it would certainly upgrade our happy hours.