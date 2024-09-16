Tasting Table Is Giving Away Free Tickets To The 2024 NYC Wine And Food Festival. Here's How To Win
Fall is right around the corner, and there's no better way for a foodie to celebrate than with free tickets to the 2024 New York City Wine and Food Festival (NYCWFF), which will take place from Thursday, October 17, to Sunday, October 20. The Food Network's NYCWFF is one of the best food festivals in the country, and with over 80 events to attend, there's something here for every type of food lover. And Tasting Table is looking to help you kick the weekend off in style.
We're giving away five pairs of tickets to the opening event of NYCWFF, Brooklyn Eats & Beats, which is presented by Gin & Juice By Dr. Dre and Snoop Dogg. The festivities will take place at the Invesco QQQ Campus at Brooklyn Army Terminal on October 17 at 7:00 p.m. To enter, all you have to do is follow Tasting Table on X, formerly known as Twitter, and retweet the giveaway announcement anytime between now and September 27 at 5 p.m. EST. The contest is open to all U.S. residents age 21 and over. It does not include travel and lodging. Winners will be chosen at random and notified via direct message.
The one food festival you don't want to miss
The annual NYCWFF is a celebration of the best culinary talent in New York. It's been running for 16 years and is getting better with each and every festival. As a case in point, this year's NYCWFF roster is overflowing with celebrity chefs and top food personalities. But if you're planning on attending, you better hurry and buy tickets because a good number of events are already sold out and the rest are moving fast.
The Brooklyn Eats & Beats event that Tasting Table is giving away tickets for will be specifically focused on all the incredible culinary talent that hails from NYC's Brooklyn neighborhood, and will be hosted by culinary greats Esther Choi, Billy Durney, Sean Feeney, Mark Iacono, and Michael Solomonov. Plan on a leisurely stroll around the event as you get a taste of what some of these amazing chefs have on offer. There will be something for everyone, no matter your preference, whether that be tacos, pasta, hamburgers, and more. And don't forget to stop by the Gin & Juice booth, where Dr. Dre and Snoop Dogg are supposed to be serving up cans of their premium ready-to-drink cocktails to all their fans. Plan on arriving hungry and ready to vibe to the live local DJs on deck.