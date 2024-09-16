Tasting Table Is Giving Away Free Tickets To The 2024 NYC Wine And Food Festival. Here's How To Win

Fall is right around the corner, and there's no better way for a foodie to celebrate than with free tickets to the 2024 New York City Wine and Food Festival (NYCWFF), which will take place from Thursday, October 17, to Sunday, October 20. The Food Network's NYCWFF is one of the best food festivals in the country, and with over 80 events to attend, there's something here for every type of food lover. And Tasting Table is looking to help you kick the weekend off in style.

We're giving away five pairs of tickets to the opening event of NYCWFF, Brooklyn Eats & Beats, which is presented by Gin & Juice By Dr. Dre and Snoop Dogg. The festivities will take place at the Invesco QQQ Campus at Brooklyn Army Terminal on October 17 at 7:00 p.m. To enter, all you have to do is follow Tasting Table on X, formerly known as Twitter, and retweet the giveaway announcement anytime between now and September 27 at 5 p.m. EST. The contest is open to all U.S. residents age 21 and over. It does not include travel and lodging. Winners will be chosen at random and notified via direct message.