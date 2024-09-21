The 4-Ingredient Gooey Dessert You Can Bake With Leftover Bananas

Whenever you have bananas you don't know how to use up, banana bread seems to be the go-to recipe to avoid waste. While it is delicious, if you're tired of having to make the loaf every time you have leftover bananas, there's a luscious dessert you can make in a matter of minutes — and it only uses four simple ingredients.

The sweet, decadent flavor of chunky monkey has been the focal point of a number of ice cream sundaes, but what if it was simplified and turned into a warm, gooey treat? All you need is bananas, chocolate, an egg, and a pack of crescent rolls to make your very own chunky monkey croissant.

After taking the banana out of the peel, scoop the center out with a spoon. You won't be needing it for the rest of the recipe, so feel free to use it for overnight oats or toss it into a banana matcha smoothie. Line the empty space with chocolate chips or chopped up chocolate bars then bring out the crescent dough. Roll it out until it's thin then wrap them around the bananas. Brush the tops of the dessert with egg yolk and stick it in the oven at 350 degrees Fahrenheit. Bake them for 15 minutes or until the crescent dough is golden brown.