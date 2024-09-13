Ben & Jerry's Kamala Harris Ice Cream Flavor Just Fell Out Of The Coconut Tree

With early voting beginning in Pennsylvania on September 16, the 2024 presidential election is about to break into full swing, and Ben & Jerry's is going to sweeten the deal when it comes to exercising our rights. The founders of the iconic ice cream brand, Ben Cohen and Jerry Greenfield, have created "Kamala's Coconut Jubilee," an ice cream flavor designed to celebrate the Democratic nominee. Americans will get to enjoy the sweet treat as part of the initiative MoveOn Political Action's Scoop the Vote tour, where ice cream trucks will pop up in various cities in battleground states from September to October.

The cause is noble, but we're curious: Why a coconut flavor to honor Harris? While we love learning fun food-and-drink facts about the current Vice President and presidential candidate, like her favorite way to drink white wine or her basic, relatable breakfast, Kamala's Coconut Jubilee goes deeper than Harris simply liking coconuts. In 2023, Vice President Harris told a story at a ceremony swearing in leaders in Hispanic educational advancement about the vitality of community and family. To iterate that we are all part of our environment together and not in a vacuum, she recalled her mother saying to her as a kid, "You think you just fell out of a coconut tree?" (via The White House). The coconut tree story has recirculated as a meme, and people add coconut and palm tree emojis to social media posts supporting Harris, so this meaningful ice cream stands to go just as viral.