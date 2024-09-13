Ben & Jerry's Kamala Harris Ice Cream Flavor Just Fell Out Of The Coconut Tree
With early voting beginning in Pennsylvania on September 16, the 2024 presidential election is about to break into full swing, and Ben & Jerry's is going to sweeten the deal when it comes to exercising our rights. The founders of the iconic ice cream brand, Ben Cohen and Jerry Greenfield, have created "Kamala's Coconut Jubilee," an ice cream flavor designed to celebrate the Democratic nominee. Americans will get to enjoy the sweet treat as part of the initiative MoveOn Political Action's Scoop the Vote tour, where ice cream trucks will pop up in various cities in battleground states from September to October.
The cause is noble, but we're curious: Why a coconut flavor to honor Harris? While we love learning fun food-and-drink facts about the current Vice President and presidential candidate, like her favorite way to drink white wine or her basic, relatable breakfast, Kamala's Coconut Jubilee goes deeper than Harris simply liking coconuts. In 2023, Vice President Harris told a story at a ceremony swearing in leaders in Hispanic educational advancement about the vitality of community and family. To iterate that we are all part of our environment together and not in a vacuum, she recalled her mother saying to her as a kid, "You think you just fell out of a coconut tree?" (via The White House). The coconut tree story has recirculated as a meme, and people add coconut and palm tree emojis to social media posts supporting Harris, so this meaningful ice cream stands to go just as viral.
The mission behind the ice cream and where to find it
Ben & Jerry's is known for creating some of its inventive, irresistible flavors in collaboration with or as an ode to various celebrities, from Jerry Garcia to Stephen Colbert. But cause-related ice creams seem especially important to the business owners — making some of America's favorite desserts has put them in a position to reach millions of people, after all. In the past, they've made ice creams to support Senator Bernie Sanders' presidential campaigns in 2016 and 2020, as well as the Women's March in 2018. Kamala's Coconut Jubilee is another labor of love. Technically, it's under the "Ben's Best" label, so not actually an official "Ben & Jerry's" ice cream, but it is literally made by the famed Ben and Jerry. Ben Cohen crafted and packed the ice cream by hand, a true commitment to helping encourage people to vote.
Kamala's Coconut Jubilee is coconut ice cream with a caramel swirl and festive star-shaped sprinkles — sweet and creamy with a little crunch and a big heart, we'd happily add it to the top of our Ben & Jerry's flavor ranking. Cohen and Greenfield will serve up other politically themed flavors on the Scoop the Vote tour, too, like "Unburdened by What Has Vanilla Bean" and "Fight for Our Rights Sorbet." Voters can try these ice creams for free in cities like Philadelphia, New York, Ann Arbor, and Las Vegas, with a full schedule on Scoop the Vote's website.