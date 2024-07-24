Kamala Harris' Usual Breakfast Is Generic But So Relatable

In 2022, Vice President Kamala Harris told Forbes, "I eat 'no' for breakfast." But while eating "no" for breakfast makes for a good sound bite, it doesn't provide the calories to fuel a busy day in office or on a campaign trail. And those are calories she'll need as she takes on the role of presumptive Democratic nominee, following President Joe Biden's decision to withdraw from the 2024 presidential race.

Busy as she is, Harris doesn't skip the most important meal of the day — but she doesn't usually opt for a sit-down breakfast, either. In 2018, she described her daily routine to The Cut, and her standard breakfast is one that many busy folks can relate to.

"I usually stand at my kitchen counter eating some kind of Raisin Bran in almond milk while I look at my schedule for the day," stated Harris. "It's the generic Raisin Bran that I get from the grocery store — I try to not have a lot of sugar in it. I have tea with honey and lemon and then I'm out the door."

Don't judge her for her modest breakfasts, though. Harris is a foodie at heart — she just knows how to prioritize. "Sunday family dinner is my thing to stay focused and keep some normalcy," she told Jennifer Hudson in 2023. She then elaborated on her love of cooking, exclaiming, "One day, I'm going to write a cookbook!"