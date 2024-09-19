Add This Peruvian Gin To Bring A Uniquely Floral Essence To Any Drink

Though South America isn't traditionally linked with gin production, The Inca Distillery is working to change that notion. The Inca Distillery doesn't use artificial flavorings or sweeteners to make its booze, instead relying on Andean and Amazonian botanicals to build layers of taste. By distilling gin using local ingredients like lemon verbena, lime, pink peppercorn, rosemary, and tangelo, the brand has set a precedent.

Gin'Ca is the first premium gin in the world of its kind. The name of the gin plays off Inca, a reference to indigenous people, and the bottle design highlights this nod to heritage. This gin uses a sugar cane distillate as a base spirit, a move more often linked with rum production than gin. Copper pot stills are used throughout the process, and distilled batches result in a product that can fill around 160 bottles.

For those stepping into the world of gin tasting, the final product is an approachable starting block. The profile of the finished gin is citrusy, herbaceous, and fresh, helping the bottles bag a 2015 award for the best Peruvian distillation. While fresh, crisp juniper is gin's main flavor, tasting notes of Gin'Ca also include citrus and a peppery mint palate that ends with a herbaceous finish.