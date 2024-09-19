Add This Peruvian Gin To Bring A Uniquely Floral Essence To Any Drink
Though South America isn't traditionally linked with gin production, The Inca Distillery is working to change that notion. The Inca Distillery doesn't use artificial flavorings or sweeteners to make its booze, instead relying on Andean and Amazonian botanicals to build layers of taste. By distilling gin using local ingredients like lemon verbena, lime, pink peppercorn, rosemary, and tangelo, the brand has set a precedent.
Gin'Ca is the first premium gin in the world of its kind. The name of the gin plays off Inca, a reference to indigenous people, and the bottle design highlights this nod to heritage. This gin uses a sugar cane distillate as a base spirit, a move more often linked with rum production than gin. Copper pot stills are used throughout the process, and distilled batches result in a product that can fill around 160 bottles.
For those stepping into the world of gin tasting, the final product is an approachable starting block. The profile of the finished gin is citrusy, herbaceous, and fresh, helping the bottles bag a 2015 award for the best Peruvian distillation. While fresh, crisp juniper is gin's main flavor, tasting notes of Gin'Ca also include citrus and a peppery mint palate that ends with a herbaceous finish.
Enjoy straight or create the right sipper for your palate
To make Gin'Ca, The Inca Distillery distills local sugar cane with a collection of native botanicals and ingredients like molle pepper, rue, Amazonian cinnamon, and Cedrón to concoct a gin that is approachable and easy to serve. Though juniper is sourced from Macedonia — juniper is tough to come by south of the equator — these other local ingredients create citrusy, herbaceous waves of flavor in this crisp spirit. Some ingredients are macerated prior to distillation, and others are infused by a basket.
Clocking in at 40.5% ABC, Gin'Ca Peruvian Dry Gin can be served straight or used in cocktail recipes like martinis or a classic Aviation cocktail, but you don't need much to serve this as a refreshing beverage: Quality tonic and a squeeze of the line will do you just fine, or drink the gin neat to fully experience the Peruvian botanicals. For those who prefer a more fruit-forward drink, Gin'Ca also offers a berries edition for gin drinkers in search of options, which could make a fine addition to a bright and floral French Blonde cocktail, a gin-based recipe complemented by elderflower liqueur, Lillet Blanc, citrus bitters, and grapefruit juice.