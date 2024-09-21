Break out your air fryer for restaurant-quality bang bang chicken at home

Bang Bang chicken is a Sichuan original that has traveled west and is now a favorite in Chinese American restaurants. The Chinese recipe poaches chunks of boneless chicken breast in a fragrant chili sauce before forcefully breaking the meat down by whacking it with a stick, or "bang" in Mandarin, hence the name. The Americanized version features breaded and fried chicken pieces and adds a creamy mayonnaise base to the chili sauce. If you're attempting to make bang bang chicken at home, the air fryer is a helpful tool that'll cut down on prep and cooking times without sacrificing flavor or texture.

An air fryer will give you a crispy chicken without breading. If using whole chicken breasts, score them for maximum flavor absorption, covering them with a dry rub of smoky, spicy, and aromatic seasonings. You can also forgo the seasoning blend and coat your chicken in flour and panko breadcrumbs for a crispy crust. The bang bang sauce can serve as both a cooking liquid and serving sauce, and it comes together with a few store-bought ingredients, namely sweet chili sauce, mayonnaise, and sriracha. Spoon the sauce over the scored chicken breast, or toss your sliced chicken in the sauce, before placing them in the airy fryer basket for between 380 and 400 degrees Fahrenheit for 15 minutes.