The Differences Between Okinawan And Molokai Purple Sweet Potatoes

Sweet potato fans, listen up: Purple versions of this tasty root veggie definitely deserve some kitchen love — if you can find them. Most are regionally specific and can be seasonal, but it's well worth the extra procurement effort. Two in particular carry more nuances than you'd imagine, with deep ties to the Hawaiian Islands. Those earthy, highly nutritious tubers go by the names of Okinawan and Molokai purple sweet potatoes.

When comparing types of sweet potatoes, it helps to first know that any sweet potato is distinctly different from any white potato. They're from separate families altogether, with white potatoes hailing from the Nightshade clan and sweet potatoes belonging to the Morning Glory family. Both Molokai and Okinawan purple sweet potatoes are therefore Morning Glory relatives, albeit without the standard orange flesh of typical sweet potatoes.

Similar to more readily accessible mainland U.S. versions such as Stokes purple sweet potatoes from North Carolina, the Molokai and Okinawan purples carry purple or reddish flesh, and both harbor remarkable amounts of a valuable antioxidant. However, the two Pacific region variants diverge slightly in traits such as taste, texture, heritage, availability, and best-use cooking applications. Here's a deeper look at these tasty, nutritious tubers, including how to enjoy them in your own home.