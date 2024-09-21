Originating in London in the 1930s and supposedly named after a Greek goddess, steak Diane has now become synonymous with fine dining and tableside theatrics. After searing a fine cut of steak, the juices and butter left in the pan are used to build a rich sauce of shallots, garlic, mustard, cream, Worcestershire sauce, veal stock, and often mushrooms. A splash of brandy explodes into an impressive flame as it hits the hot pan for that final flambeed finish. The complex sauce is usually left to the professionals at your favorite steakhouse, but there's a canned ingredient to help you easily prepare steak Diane at home.

However unorthodox and strange it may sound, a can of pureed black bean soup is the ingredient you need to replace the veal stock. Black bean soup is precooked, with its own set of spicy and savory seasonings to enhance the earthy, hearty taste of the beans. Blending them creates a thick, complex base for the other traditional steak Diane sauce ingredients.

Puree the soup in a blender until smooth and velvety, then saute shallots and garlic in the frying pan with the remnants of the butter, fat, and Worcestershire sauce left over from searing the steak. Pour the pureed soup into the pan with the mustard, brandy or cooking wine, some water, and another splash of Worcestershire sauce for extra umami. After a few minutes over medium-low heat, you'll achieve a sauce that's a dead ringer for the original.