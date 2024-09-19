Why You Need Italian Dressing For The Best Grilled Cheese Ever
When it comes to cooking, the simpler the better — and there's nothing more basic than a grilled cheese. It's a comforting, childhood classic and a lifelong favorite for many people. After all, it's hard not to find a few gooey slices of cheese sandwiched between two crispy slices of bread absolutely delicious. But beyond the typical warming and satisfying flavors that make up grilled cheese, there are endless ways to customize the base recipe. Some people are partial to avocado, while others prefer tomato — but we think adding Italian dressing to the bread adds a unique layer of zest and spice to a traditional grilled cheese.
Italian dressing — which is typically made up of oil, vinegar, lemon juice, oregano, crushed red pepper, garlic powder, salt, and pepper — brings a ton of depth to the bread itself which complements the cheese within. And if you're not making grilled cheese with sourdough bread, you're seriously missing out: The already-flavorful bread mixed with the vinegary, herby dressing creates a combination so heavenly you may never want to make a plain grilled cheese again.
Italian dressing adds a zesty kick to grilled cheese
Before adding Italian dressing to your sandwich, you'll want to assemble the sandwich itself. Feel free to use your cheese of choice, but to stay in line with the Mediterranean theme, swap cheddar out for Asiago or mozzarella. Add a few additional ingredients, like pesto or roasted red peppers, for an ultra-well-rounded sandwich. Once you've assembled everything inside the sandwich, add a layer of mayonnaise to each side of the bread. Then, using a pastry brush, spread a bit of Italian dressing over the mayonnaise; a tablespoon of dressing is all you need. Cook the sandwich just like you would any other grilled cheese, but prepare for an even bigger blast of flavor.
If your comfort meal is grilled cheese and tomato soup, you can certainly make an elevated version of that with the Italian dressing grilled cheese. Hearty minestrone soup is a mild, healthy option that would complement the grilled cheese's sharpness quite nicely. Or, if you prefer an option more suitable for sandwich-dipping, try a hearty red pepper soup, which is a great alternative to the classic tomato soup. Whichever pairing you go for, it's sure to provide a comforting bite.