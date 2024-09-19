Why You Need Italian Dressing For The Best Grilled Cheese Ever

When it comes to cooking, the simpler the better — and there's nothing more basic than a grilled cheese. It's a comforting, childhood classic and a lifelong favorite for many people. After all, it's hard not to find a few gooey slices of cheese sandwiched between two crispy slices of bread absolutely delicious. But beyond the typical warming and satisfying flavors that make up grilled cheese, there are endless ways to customize the base recipe. Some people are partial to avocado, while others prefer tomato — but we think adding Italian dressing to the bread adds a unique layer of zest and spice to a traditional grilled cheese.

Italian dressing — which is typically made up of oil, vinegar, lemon juice, oregano, crushed red pepper, garlic powder, salt, and pepper — brings a ton of depth to the bread itself which complements the cheese within. And if you're not making grilled cheese with sourdough bread, you're seriously missing out: The already-flavorful bread mixed with the vinegary, herby dressing creates a combination so heavenly you may never want to make a plain grilled cheese again.