Gruyere Is Great For Grilled Cheese, But Be Aware Of One Downside

It could be argued there's no such thing as a bad grilled cheese — comforting bread? Check. Rich, buttery cheese? Check. Crispy outside? Check. But there's fine grilled cheese and fantastic grilled cheese, and the latter is all about details like that gooey pull when you half your sandwich and achieving a bit of complexity in the overall flavor profile. Sure, there are other important steps to a great grilled cheese, like choosing butter or mayo and secrets for getting that crunchy crust, but the star of the show is the cheese. That's why we rounded up the best cheeses for grilled cheese, and wound up with mixed feelings about one in particular: Gruyere.

For several reasons, gruyere is a dream choice for grilled cheese. It melts really easily, so it's a top pick for that cheese-pull action. This Swiss cheese is hard, so it may take grating or shaving to get a quick melt, but once it meets heat and starts to ooze, it does so beautifully. That's because it's curdled with rennet, a combination of enzymes that helps cheese melt more readily than the alternative of acid, and because it has a high water-to-oil ratio it melts evenly. For this reason, gruyere is a must for French onion soup as well as cheese fondue and the classic croque monsieur. When it melts, it's creamy, bringing out its nutty sweetness. However, that flavor profile is also its problem for grilled cheese.