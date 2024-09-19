The Plastic Bag Trick To Evenly Season Roast Chicken

Out of all of the meals a home cook can pull off for a comforting meal, a roast chicken takes skills and patience. You want the skin to be crispy while the meat is still juicy, tender, and cooked all the way through to the bone. One of the steps to roast a whole chicken that is flavorful and crispy in every part is to make sure that the entire bird is seasoned. And to make it happen, all you need is one of those large plastic bags that you might use to store leftovers.

Seasoning the poultry in a resealable bag is one of our top chicken cooking tips you should've known sooner. The plastic bag works to season any size or cut of chicken, but it makes it particularly easy to coat every crevice of a whole chicken. We've all had a roast chicken where the underside or the wings don't have as much seasoning as the top of the breasts. It should also reduce the amount of oil, salt, and spices that you need. Depending on the size and weight of your chicken, you'll need a large plastic bag with a zipper. You can even use a plastic oven bag to shake the chicken, then cook it later for easier clean up.