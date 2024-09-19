Pumpkin Is Your Secret Weapon For Bringing Out The Best In Ceviche

If you're ready to experiment, try adding pumpkin to Tasting Table's Coconut Lime Shrimp Ceviche. The creamy coconut milk and fresh lime juice complement pumpkin's earthy undertones, while chiles add a gentle heat. Alternatively, for a more traditional take, you can add pumpkin to this classic ceviche recipe, where the acidity of the lime and the bite of the onions and cilantro marry beautifully with the pumpkin's smooth texture. No matter the version, pumpkin's versatility brings a filling element, making both these dishes satisfying and hearty meals. You can also try playing with different cooking methods for the pumpkin — such as roasting, boiling, or grilling adding another layer of flavor to your ceviche.

The type of pumpkin you choose matters — firmer varieties like kabocha, butternut, or pie pumpkins are ideal because they maintain their texture when exposed to citrus. Avoid larger, more watery types like carving pumpkins, which can become too soft or mushy. For a single serving, use just 1 cup of pumpkin. And remember, it's the lime juice that "cooks" the dish, so don't leave it marinating too long — two to five minutes is more than enough.

For even more advice, check out these eight tips for making the best ceviche, from selecting the right fish to the perfect citrus swaps. These tips will ensure your ceviche — pumpkin and all — is both flavorful and perfectly textured every time.