Every time you're preparing seafood, especially crispy fried calamari or crunch-coated fried shrimp, there's a good chance that you reach for tartar sauce in all of its creamy, tangy, acidic, briny, sweet, herbaceous glory. The easiest way to serve it up, especially when your attention is on cooking the fish to perfection, is to grab a jar of it off the shelf at your regular grocery store. That's been an option for a century or so — before that, tartar sauce was an exclusively homemade condiment. According to a report by Sporked, it's believed Hellmann's changed that by selling the first jarred offering in the 1920s.

It's no surprise that Hellmann's was likely the brand to make a popular sauce all the more convenient by prepping it, jarring it, and selling it at stores. Hellmann's mayonnaise has long been an American favorite, and mayonnaise is an essential part of tartar sauce. The brand started as a deli in New York City in 1920. Richard Hellmann made his own mayonnaise, which went on to fill shelves at more and more stores across the country throughout the 1920s and beyond; apparently, he was also busy expanding his portfolio with the tartar sauce as well as other products like salad dressings. The plot twist? In 2024, Hellmann's discontinued its tartar sauce. So the brand that started it all no longer participates in the store-bought tartar sauce game, which is now populated by brands like McCormick, Colman's, and Kraft, which we ranked in our list of worst-to-best tartar sauces.