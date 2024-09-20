The Canned Sardines Brand That's Not Worth Its Budget Price
The canned sardine is a godsend. It provides a cheap way to pack protein into a dinner, and you'll vaguely feel as though you're vacationing by the ocean somewhere in Portugal. But a poorly sourced, jarringly fishy, or overwhelmingly oily sardine can ruin the whole concept.
Enter Dobrova sardines: While reasonably affordable at $2 per tin, the canned fish does not deliver for several reasons. It's not clear where these fish come from or how they're processed, as a deep dig for a Dobrova website reveals no results. (Maybe that adds to the charm of this elusive, Croatia-based brand — but we'd rather know where the fish came from.) Dobrova sardines are also packed in low-quality sunflower oil, imparting an unpleasant mouthfeel. Furthermore, it's a good idea to steer clear of sunflower oil if you're planning on frying your sardines, due to potential health risks. Due to those issues, this one's better left on the shelves.
Skipping out on the sunflower oil
Dobrova is among several brands that pack sardines in sunflower oil. Like many plant-based oils, sunflower oil contains unsaturated fats (a plus), but one study conducted at De Montfort University in the U.K. (via Nature) found that frying food in sunflower oil past 356 degrees Fahrenheit can release toxic aldehydes — agents that can potentially lead to higher risk of cardiovascular disease, among other possible health complications, according to university researchers. So skipping out on Dobrova is a no-brainer if you plan to cook your sardines over high heat — and if you're searching for a better flavor in general.
There's something to be said for the practices of well-loved sardine suppliers, ranging from BELA's Portugal-sourced sardines to Espinaler's baby sardines caught in Spain. What do these companies have in common? They package their sardines in olive oil, rather than the cheaper sunflower alternative. Unlike sunflower oil, olive oil is not neutral — but we're not complaining. Packing sardines in the grassy lushness of extra virgin olive oil is the perfect way to pay some homage to their Western European ties. Add some garlic and fresh parsley to further season your sardines, or spoon them over toast with pine nuts and crème fraîche. If you're looking for a high-quality sardine that's still affordable on a tight budget, opt for Trader Joe's sardines packed in olive oil — which, by the way, clocks in at $1.99 per tin.