Dobrova is among several brands that pack sardines in sunflower oil. Like many plant-based oils, sunflower oil contains unsaturated fats (a plus), but one study conducted at De Montfort University in the U.K. (via Nature) found that frying food in sunflower oil past 356 degrees Fahrenheit can release toxic aldehydes — agents that can potentially lead to higher risk of cardiovascular disease, among other possible health complications, according to university researchers. So skipping out on Dobrova is a no-brainer if you plan to cook your sardines over high heat — and if you're searching for a better flavor in general.

There's something to be said for the practices of well-loved sardine suppliers, ranging from BELA's Portugal-sourced sardines to Espinaler's baby sardines caught in Spain. What do these companies have in common? They package their sardines in olive oil, rather than the cheaper sunflower alternative. Unlike sunflower oil, olive oil is not neutral — but we're not complaining. Packing sardines in the grassy lushness of extra virgin olive oil is the perfect way to pay some homage to their Western European ties. Add some garlic and fresh parsley to further season your sardines, or spoon them over toast with pine nuts and crème fraîche. If you're looking for a high-quality sardine that's still affordable on a tight budget, opt for Trader Joe's sardines packed in olive oil — which, by the way, clocks in at $1.99 per tin.