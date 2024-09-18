The Hot Sauce Brand That's Too Boring For Our Taste

Hot sauces can be sweet, acidic, smoky, herbaceous, or all of the above — but the one thing they should never be is boring. Hot sauce exists to embody the opposite — to jazz up any meal with not just heat and spice but flavor. It doesn't matter if you prefer the hottest of hot or the mildest of mild, the reason you add hot sauce to a dish is to incorporate zing and complexity. So, when Tasting Table's Katherine Peach ranked the 20 best grocery store brands of hot sauce, she had to place Red Devil dead last. It breaks really the only rule in hot sauce: It's totally blah.

The reason for this comes down to Red Devil's ingredients. The sauce, made by Louisiana brand Trappey's, consists pretty simply of distilled vinegar, red cayenne peppers aged with salt, and ... that's it. It's thickened with guar gum and xantham gum, which don't add flavor of course but are supposed to be thickeners and fail even at that, and also has ascorbic acid for preserving its freshness. Impressively, Red Devil has been around since 1898. And, hey, maybe this pop of heat was enough to thrill diners at the end of the 19th century. But today, we have access to hot sauces made in the traditions of cuisines from around the world that incorporate various herbs and spices and achieve whole, individual flavor profiles. Simple cayenne that isn't even that spicy is dull, and not enough to balance the vinegar, leaving a thin, acidic condiment.