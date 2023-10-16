Add A Smoky Touch To Homemade Hot Sauce With Bourbon

The best thing about homemade hot sauce is that it's infinitely adaptable. There are so many exciting variations to explore, from the mild and tangy sriracha to the fiery and vinegary Louisiana-style hot sauce. But if you're looking to elevate your hot sauce game, here's a trick you most likely haven't heard before: Adding bourbon to the sauce.

Bourbon brings a rich and smoky complexity to your hot sauce, thanks to the unique way it ages in charred oak barrels. This liquor has woody notes that can beautifully complement the spicy kick of your sauce. Another aspect of bourbon that makes it a perfect match for hot sauce is its inherent spiciness. Many people already use the term "spicy" to describe good whiskey, owing to its high alcohol content. So, it's not surprising that when you add the natural heat of peppers, you get an incredibly flavorful hot sauce. And last but not least, bourbon also adds a touch of sweetness to your hot sauce. This sweetness comes from the charred oak barrel aging process, which releases hints of vanilla and caramel. These scents are the opposite of the spiciness found in both the peppers and the alcohol, helping to balance the fiery heat in your sauce.