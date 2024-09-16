Think Beyond Meat And Cheese For Rich Ravioli Fillings

Ravioli is one of the most comforting types of pasta, its soft pouches bursting with rich fillings. Popular premade ravioli offered at the grocery store tends to fall under two categories: meat and cheese. But, if you're tired of ricotta and ground beef or veal ravioli, we've gotten insight from a pasta expert to broaden your filling horizons. Tasting Table interviewed Jasper J. Mirabile Jr., owner and chef at the Italian Jasper's Restaurant in Kansas City and host of "Live! From Jasper's Kitchen Radio," who features fresh and toasted ravioli on his menu.

Meat and cheese ravioli fillings may be the most widespread, but they exclude a growing population of plant-based, dairy-free eaters. Chef Mirabile addresses this issue head on, saying, "There are so many plant-based alternatives to meat and cheese for ravioli, including sauteed mushrooms, roasted butternut squash, spinach, and nuts, pumpkins with a little bit of sage, caramelize, onions, and artichokes and a vegan pesto without the cheese."

Mushrooms are a great umami-rich swap for ragu-style meat fillings, offering a hearty chew and taking a fraction of the time to make. Roasted butternut squash and other root vegetables like sweet potatoes are the savory, creamy answer to cheese-filled ravioli. Roasting concentrates their flavors and caramelizes their sugars.

Chef Mirabile argues that many plant-based ravioli fillings are "delicious and very authentic." For example, the classic Italian ravioli Mantovani recipe features pumpkin and a hint of sweet almond-flavored amaretto, served smothered in a sage-infused sauce.