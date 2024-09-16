For Restaurant Worthy Fried Rice, The Type Of Rice You Use Matters

You probably order fried rice from your neighborhood Chinese restaurant frequently, but it's not difficult to make at home for a weeknight meal. When it comes to picking the main ingredient, there are many types of rice to choose from, but that doesn't mean that every variety is fair game. In fact, there's a type that reigns supreme for the best fried rice according to Brian Griffith, executive chef at Choy in Nashville, Tennessee.

"The quality of the rice is important to maintain the fry on each grain of rice. The lower quality it is, the higher the chance of the rice breaking and not being fluffy after it hits the wok," Griffith says. For those reasons, out of the many tips you need to make restaurant-worthy fried rice at home, the quality of the rice might be the most imperative factor. "Here at Choy, we use Charleston Gold Rice from Anson Mills. It is so fresh that it cooks faster and holds up very well. Also, it has a sort of wild rice taste that is very unique in fried rice."