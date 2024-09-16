Monte Cristo Vs Croque Madame: What's The Difference?

When the sweet siren of a warm, filling, buttery sammy comes calling, the Monte Cristo and the croque madame can both get the job done. Both sandwiches are upscale ham-and-cheeses thought to be descendants of the classic French croque monsieur. But, whether you're craving sweet-salty or straightforward savory will determine which sandwich might better soothe the savage beast.

Monte Cristo sandwiches are about as complex, flavor-wise, as it comes: battered, fried, powdered, sliced into triangles for an ooey-gooey cheesy dreamboat that takes a major design cue from French toast. Croque madames, by comparison, are still rich but more understated. However, foodies would be remiss to confuse "understated" with "boring." Our ultra-savory croque madame recipe inspired by the esteemed Jack's Wife Freda in NYC swaps the ham for duck bacon, and the traditional version is still fried and sauced. So, what's the diff between these crunchy beauties?

Both Monte Cristos and croque madames start with a base of ham and Gruyère cheese, but they diverge pretty majorly from there. Monte Cristos are battered, smeared with jam and mustard for a sweet-sharp taste, and dusted with powdered sugar, while croque madames are draped in moist, creamy béchamel for a savory, rich, moist profile that is in no way sweet.