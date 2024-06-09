Make The Best Croque Madame Sandwich With One Store-Bought Swap

French cuisine is well-known for its utterly rich sweet-and-savory recipes, making good use of a longstanding mastery of all things dairy. The iconic croque madame sandwich (which Dale Levitsky put his own spin on) is a heavenly display of French decadence consisting of butter, cream, and cheese in luxurious proportions. The process of making a croque madame is essentially stacking open-faced sandwiches and finishing with a fried egg. Sturdy slices of crusty white bread are layered with ham, a cheesy bechamel called mornay sauce, and more cheese, stacked, and finished with another layer of gooey bechamel and a fried egg. If this doesn't sound decadent enough, croissants are the store-bought bread swap to provide the ultimate upgrade.

Croissants will be the buttery, rich foundation that'll only heighten the savory, gooey goodness of the croque madame's other ingredients. Plus, croissants are some of the most famous French pastries, so you won't lose any authenticity. Of course, a flakey, delicate croissant won't hold up under the weight of a cheesy cream sauce, ham, and a fried egg, so you'll make an easy modification by flattening and searing it in the skillet you would've used to grill the crusty bread.

Smashing the croissant will condense all of those flakey layers into a sturdy, crispy foundation with the help of butter and honey. You'll still get the pleasure of flakes shattering with each bite, only this time accompanied by the chewy, creamy, runny layers of ham, cheese, and a fried egg.