Why Costco Isn't The Place To Shop When Looking For Party Wings

Most of us know about Costco's rotisserie chicken that's so good and the warehouse retailer's occasional deals on quality steaks, but not all of the chain's meats are on the same level. The perk of a Costco membership is gaining access to bulk pricing so you can save money on the grocery bill, especially with pricey items like meats. But when it comes to Costco's chicken wings, you might want to save your cash and buy the poultry for your crispy baked chicken wings elsewhere.

While some shoppers have a disdain for Costco's Kirkland Signature party wings over their quality, I've unfortunately had first-hand experience with them. While developing a baked chicken wing recipe, I was surprised that packages come with various sizes of poultry, some of which are so small that they're easy to overcook. But one of my biggest complaints is the juice that the wings are packed in, which makes a smelly mess.

Even worse, I consistently found small feathers on many of the wings — both times I purchased them. Did I use them? Sure, after patting them dry, removing the feathers, and adjusting the cooking time for some pieces.