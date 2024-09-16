Why Costco Isn't The Place To Shop When Looking For Party Wings
Most of us know about Costco's rotisserie chicken that's so good and the warehouse retailer's occasional deals on quality steaks, but not all of the chain's meats are on the same level. The perk of a Costco membership is gaining access to bulk pricing so you can save money on the grocery bill, especially with pricey items like meats. But when it comes to Costco's chicken wings, you might want to save your cash and buy the poultry for your crispy baked chicken wings elsewhere.
While some shoppers have a disdain for Costco's Kirkland Signature party wings over their quality, I've unfortunately had first-hand experience with them. While developing a baked chicken wing recipe, I was surprised that packages come with various sizes of poultry, some of which are so small that they're easy to overcook. But one of my biggest complaints is the juice that the wings are packed in, which makes a smelly mess.
Even worse, I consistently found small feathers on many of the wings — both times I purchased them. Did I use them? Sure, after patting them dry, removing the feathers, and adjusting the cooking time for some pieces.
Customer complaints about Costco's Kirkland Signature party wings
It's not just me with these complaints about Costco's chicken wings, as a Reddit thread on the topic has nearly 70 comments. The original poster claimed the chicken wings are nearly all bone with very little meat on them. Other commenters explained they "gave up" on the wings, while another said the meat is "very disappointing." An additional Reddit post sharing a deal on the wings at the time is filled with similar complaints about the quality and feathery surprise on some pieces. It's worth noting that some comments said its organic chicken wings are better.
However, a perk of the party wing version is that you can have drums and flats that are separated and it comes with three packs. Pricing varies by weight and location, but I found Costco was more affordable compared to other grocery stores in my neighborhood. On the Costco Business Center website, the wings come in an average of seven-pound bags, which are air-chilled. So if you want to try them yourself, it might be worth a shot considering the price. Just follow these chicken wings hacks you'll wish you knew sooner to skirt the possibility of subpar quality.