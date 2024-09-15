Why Chocolate Is The Ingredient You Need To Start Adding For Better BBQ Sauce

While most sauce recipes use some kind of sweet, tomato, and vinegar-based ingredients, the other additives included can vary widely. Case in point — we know of at least 14 tasty ways you can elevate your homemade barbecue sauce, including adding fruit, coffee, and soda. But while you may think chocolate stays firmly in the dessert category, it can also take your condiment to a whole new level.

Thanks to ingredients like ketchup, brown sugar, and molasses, sweetness isn't a strange flavor in barbecue sauce. When combined with all the other elements you'll include, chocolate can beautifully balance out all those savory, umami-filled tastes and the acidity of your tomato-based component.

If this combination sounds a little odd, it isn't the first time this ingredient has jazzed up a savory dish. Mole is a delicious sauce made with cocoa powder and chile peppers, for example, and dark chocolate is a tasty additive to chili. In addition to the flavor benefits, chocolate can act as a thickener for your condiment, creating a luxurious consistency.