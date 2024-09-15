The Best Way To Cook Pork Skirt Steak - If You Can Find It

What exactly is pork skirt steak? You may sometimes see it called by the nickname "Secreto Iberico," since the meat comes from the "secret" cut on the edge of the shoulder muscle. If you're going to grill your slices like chef Parente suggests, start with a marinade that contains acidic elements like lime juice, orange juice, and vinegar. These ingredients will break down the proteins in your steak, creating room for flavorings to seep in and making your meat tender. To further encourage it to become succulent, Parente says to "slice it on a bias so each bite is tender and serve it with an herby chimichurri." If you're unfamiliar with slicing on a bias, this means you'll want to cut at a 45-degree angle, which will disintegrate muscle fibers and lead to juicy pieces.

As delicious as this all sounds, the one drawback to planning a meal around this cut of pork is that it can be difficult to acquire. "You're probably not going to find pork skirt steak at a regular grocery store," advises Parente, "so you would have to find a specialty butcher shop or call your butcher ahead to find it as there are only two skirts on each side of the pig." When all else fails, some online retailers (like Second City Prime Steak and Seafood) sell it too.