Do Automatic Pan Stirrers Really Work? We Tried One To Find Out

Domestic life today sounds like something out of "The Jetsons": We've got robot vacuums, parking-assist cars, voice-activated assistants, and now, automatic pan stirrers. We really do live in the future. As with any futuristic technology, some newfangled kitchen gadgets are essential, and some aren't. Here, I test one popular model of automatic pan stirrer, the& Uutensil Stirr, to see if it works, and whether or not it's worth purchasing.

I put the pan stirrer to the test in several different pans and in a variety of everyday cooking situations, from sauteing vegetables to slow-simmering tomato sauce, and boiling beans– two dishes I've sadly burned more than once. I have a tendency to multitask in the kitchen and can easily get distracted from any recipe that has to cook for more than 30 minutes, so I'm exactly the sort of person an automatic stirrer is designed for. Here I'll examine how it performed in my home kitchen from start to finish.

Some recommendations are based on firsthand impressions of promotional materials and products provided by the manufacturer.