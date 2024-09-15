Blind Vs 3-Stage Baking: What's The Difference?

The primary difference between blind baking and three-stage baking is that blind baking focuses only on the crust — with no fillings involved. First you'll place your rolled pie crust into your pie tin and prick it with a fork to prevent it from rising upwards with steam. Then, to further ensure that the crust is weighed down, you'll fill it with parchment paper and weights before putting it in the oven. Once your crust has reached your desired degree of doneness, you can remove the weights, add your filling, and return it back to the oven to finish off the bake and set your filling.

The theory behind the blind bake is that it gives your crust a head start so it can crisp up before your wet fillings are added. This is essential for custard-filled pies, such as pecan pie or pumpkin pie, because the filling doesn't need the blast of heat from the oven to set. If you neglect to blind bake your crust for either of these pies, you'll risk a dreaded soggy bottom. Another instance where blind baking can be utilized is for a pie filling that doesn't have to be baked at all, like a Kool-Aid pie. These pies are all single-layered, as the blind bake is only used to cook that bottom crust, rather than a lattice or top crust.

It's important to note that there's a difference between par-baking and blind baking. A par-baked pie crust is cooked for less time than a completely blind baked pie. As a result, you'll hear "blind bake" more often associated with pies that don't need to be returned to the oven after the blind bake is completed.