The Ideal Temperature For Air Fryer Grilled Cheese

If you have an air fryer and haven't made grilled cheese in it yet, this is your sign to do so. To begin, use our easy air fryer grilled cheese recipe and preheat the appliance to the ideal temperature: 400 degrees Fahrenheit. At this temperature, it will take about 11 minutes to perfectly air fry the grilled cheese. The bread will be crispy and the cheese completely melted, oozing with each squeeze of the sandwich.

Since air fryers are often small appliances, we find that we don't need to preheat these mini convection ovens like we would have to with standard ovens. To ensure a nice crisp on your toast, we do recommend slathering butter over the bread before air frying. A little mayonnaise over the bread works nicely too.

Spray the basket with cooking oil as needed. Then, place the toast mayo and butter side down. Spread cheese evenly over the slices of bread. What cheese you use is up to you, and there are at least 14 amazing cheeses to choose from when making grilled cheese sandwiches. You can't go wrong with a blend of sharp cheddar, mozzarella, Brie, and a sprinkling of parmesan. Air fry for 3 minutes before topping the melty cheese with bread to make a sandwich. Press down the bread and air fry for 4 minutes. Then flip the sandwich over to cook for another 4 minutes, until fully crispy.