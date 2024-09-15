The Popular Sour Snack Costco Shoppers Love Buying In Bulk

In addition to yummy food court bites and ready-to-eat prepared foods, Costco can always be counted on to supply shoppers' favorite snacks in bulk. If you ask us, the retailer's unofficial motto may very well be "the bigger the package, the better." It's an ethos that's certainly embraced by fans of Fruit Riot's Sour Grapes. Touting "real fruit, unreal flavor" on the bag, the Fruit Riot product features freshly frozen grapes topped with lemon juice and sour candy coating, resulting in a pleasantly tart treat folks can't seem to get enough of.

The frozen snack has recently earned quite the cult following among Costco members in particular, who have been happy to discover that the bags sold at the retailer are more than double the size of ones sold at other grocery stores, making it easy to stock their freezers full of them. In August, the Instagram account @costcohotfinds shared a video of the Sour Grapes at Costco, displaying a 20-ounce variety pack for $10.99 — an impressive value compared to the 8-ounce packages sold at stores like Wegmans and Safeway for nearly $8.

In a thread posted on the r/Costco subreddit about the Fruit Riot grapes, user u/lampm0de commented, "These are so addicting ... The grapes are so big and juicy, which I didn't think was possible for frozen fruits as I only consume fresh. But these hit my sweet spot for not too many calories." Indeed, the sour bites are purportedly only 45 calories per 1-ounce serving.