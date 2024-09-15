The Popular Sour Snack Costco Shoppers Love Buying In Bulk
In addition to yummy food court bites and ready-to-eat prepared foods, Costco can always be counted on to supply shoppers' favorite snacks in bulk. If you ask us, the retailer's unofficial motto may very well be "the bigger the package, the better." It's an ethos that's certainly embraced by fans of Fruit Riot's Sour Grapes. Touting "real fruit, unreal flavor" on the bag, the Fruit Riot product features freshly frozen grapes topped with lemon juice and sour candy coating, resulting in a pleasantly tart treat folks can't seem to get enough of.
The frozen snack has recently earned quite the cult following among Costco members in particular, who have been happy to discover that the bags sold at the retailer are more than double the size of ones sold at other grocery stores, making it easy to stock their freezers full of them. In August, the Instagram account @costcohotfinds shared a video of the Sour Grapes at Costco, displaying a 20-ounce variety pack for $10.99 — an impressive value compared to the 8-ounce packages sold at stores like Wegmans and Safeway for nearly $8.
In a thread posted on the r/Costco subreddit about the Fruit Riot grapes, user u/lampm0de commented, "These are so addicting ... The grapes are so big and juicy, which I didn't think was possible for frozen fruits as I only consume fresh. But these hit my sweet spot for not too many calories." Indeed, the sour bites are purportedly only 45 calories per 1-ounce serving.
The sour fruit snacks have gone viral on social media
Costco shoppers have certainly been vocal about stocking up on the snacks, but they're not the only ones who've been won over by Fruit Riot's tart frozen grapes and other frozen fruit offerings. The products have been going viral across social media over the past few months, inspiring taste tests, reviews, and even copycat recipes, such as Instagram user @emilyannerosen's version, which uses fresh fruit, lemon juice, citric acid, and Truvia sweetener to achieve the distinct sour taste. She also suggests freezing them for at least three hours to get the same frozen crunch.
One TikTok video about the bites, posted by foodie influencer Danielle Zaslavsky, aka @dzaslavsky, has garnered more than 1 million views and almost 45,000 likes since it was shared this past April. In it, Zaslavsky tries both the brand's Sour Grapes and Sour Mango snacks, and describes them "so good" while confirming their sour power with her puckered-up expression. FYI: The brand also offers a frozen sour pineapple version.
As for the 20-ounce variety pack of Fruit Riot Sour Grapes you can find at your local Costco (if they're not sold out, that is), it includes the grapes in mixed berry, green apple, and lemon lime flavors, which add an extra bit of oomph to the sour-and-sweet snacks taking grocery stores — and social media platforms — by storm. Want a pro tip? Pop the frozen fruits into a cocktail in lieu of ice to give it a chill, tart twist without watering it down.