How To Make Steamed Cheesecake, No Oven Necessary

Tasting Table staff have developed many no-bake cheesecake recipes, like this no-bake strawberry cheesecake or this salted chocolate cheesecake. However, many view the mousse-like texture of no-bake cheesecakes as a downgrade from the fluffy yet dense and creamy texture of a baked cheesecake. Luckily, you can still achieve the mouthfeel of a baked cheesecake without turning on your oven. Instead, you'll take to your stovetop!

You'll use the stove to combine your cheesecake ingredients and to steam the cheesecake into a fluffy and delicious dessert. Steaming has its advantages over baking, maintaining a creamy, dense, and moist texture. In fact, steaming is a common Chinese technique for an extra moist sponge cake. You'll start by melting cream cheese, butter, and milk slowly over medium low heat, stirring to combine. Once combined, take the mixture off the stove and stir in flour and egg yolks. The key to fluffing up the steamed cheesecake is folding whipped egg whites into the batter. Using a whisk or electric beater, whip the egg whites and sugar until thick and stiff, and then blend into the batter before pouring it into a parchment paper-lined circular baking pan.

Wrap the pan in aluminum foil while you place a steaming rack in a large pot with water, bringing it to a boil. Place the cheesecake onto the rack, top the pot, and steam on medium low heat for around 30 minutes.