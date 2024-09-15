Panera's Kickin' Grilled Cheese Gets A Kick From One Spicy Ingredient
In July 2024, Panera Bread added new spicy sandwiches and avocado toast to its menu after an overhaul of its menu in April. Of course, we had to give them a try with our review of Panera's new spicy sandwiches, including its Kickin' Grilled Cheese sandwich. The elevated grilled cheese garnered a relatively positive review from our taste tester — but what exactly makes it "kickin'"? Well, it's all in the salsa verde spread, apparently.
Salsa verde is a Mexican condiment that's made with tomatillos, and isn't necessarily very spicy depending on the recipe. In Panera Bread's Kickin' Grilled Cheese, the salsa verde spread includes cream cheese, mayonnaise, lemon juice, and vinegar, according to the chain's website. The spice factor likely comes from other ingredients including roasted green chili peppers, roasted poblano peppers, jalapeños, and Serrano peppers. That certainly gives the sandwich a kick, although it's probably acceptable for most people with moderate spice tolerances. You can always customize your order with more of the spread, or with its chipotle aioli if you crave more heat.
The other ingredients in Panera Bread's spicy grilled cheese — and how to make it at home
The Kickin' Grilled Cheese sandwich has other staple ingredients to temper any spiciness in the creamy salsa verde spread. It comes between two slices of classic white bread with both American and white cheddar cheese, which is a good choice considering it has a sauce that needs to be balanced. It's a good meatless sandwich option for a quick lunch or dinner, but you can add a protein like bacon, chicken, or turkey, among other options if you want a more fulfilling meal.
If you don't have a Panera Bread location near you, or like to make your own versions of menu items at home, we have recipe suggestions to give it a try. Start with Tasting Table's creamy salsa verde recipe or grab your favorite store-bought variety. Next, use a cup of the salsa verde and add eight ounces of cream cheese and ½ cup of sour cream to create the spread. Then, make this ultimate grilled cheese with a combination of cheddar and Gruyère, and after it's cooked, add a spoonful of the salsa verde spread to mimic Panera Bread's Kickin' Grilled Cheese.