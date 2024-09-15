Panera's Kickin' Grilled Cheese Gets A Kick From One Spicy Ingredient

In July 2024, Panera Bread added new spicy sandwiches and avocado toast to its menu after an overhaul of its menu in April. Of course, we had to give them a try with our review of Panera's new spicy sandwiches, including its Kickin' Grilled Cheese sandwich. The elevated grilled cheese garnered a relatively positive review from our taste tester — but what exactly makes it "kickin'"? Well, it's all in the salsa verde spread, apparently.

Salsa verde is a Mexican condiment that's made with tomatillos, and isn't necessarily very spicy depending on the recipe. In Panera Bread's Kickin' Grilled Cheese, the salsa verde spread includes cream cheese, mayonnaise, lemon juice, and vinegar, according to the chain's website. The spice factor likely comes from other ingredients including roasted green chili peppers, roasted poblano peppers, jalapeños, and Serrano peppers. That certainly gives the sandwich a kick, although it's probably acceptable for most people with moderate spice tolerances. You can always customize your order with more of the spread, or with its chipotle aioli if you crave more heat.