It's Easy To Make Gooey Grilled Cheese By The Campfire With One Tool

The grilled cheese is one of the most classic sandwiches out there. Not only can you upgrade this sandwich with an array of tasty add-ins, but you can also sit back and enjoy the simplicity of two slices of bread and a couple of slices of cheese nestled between them.

Grilled cheese sandwiches can be made just as easily outdoors as on the stovetop. The one tool that you will need to master the grilled cheese over a fire pit, though, is a pie iron. This tool is essential for easy campfire cooking.

All you need to do is place your bread slices into the bottom well of the sandwich, add your cheese and fillings, and then place the top slice on. When you close the long handle of the pie iron, you'll find that it easily secures and keeps the sandwich in place. That way, you can flip, rotate, and cook your sandwich to gooey, cheesy perfection over the flames.