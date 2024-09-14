The Rich Ingredient That Gives Deviled Eggs A Gourmet Touch
Deviled eggs are the one food that we will unapologetically make a beeline for at a party. No need to waste time with the spring rolls or the charcuterie board — give us deviled eggs or give us death.
These little apps are universally loved for their creamy texture, which can contrast the protein-rich egg white base, but to max out that creaminess, add some mascarpone. This cheese, which also has a starring role in tiramisu, adds the fat and moisture your deviled egg recipe is craving.
You can substitute mascarpone for the mayonnaise in a conventional deviled egg filling, or try a blend of the two. If you're going to swap out the mayonnaise entirely, though, you'll want to add some extra acid to the recipe to lighten it up. And if you're going to use the two in tandem, we recommend using a lighter mayo, like Miracle Whip, to ensure that your deviled egg recipe isn't too dense.
Mascarpone will give your deviled eggs a decadent texture
Mascarpone effortlessly adds sophistication to a batch of deviled eggs, but if you truly want to elevate their flavor, you may have to invest in some other ingredients as well. For one, you can try swapping out the conventional yellow mustard for Dijon. The bright, sharp flavor of this condiment is an excellent match for the creamy profile of the mascarpone. Plus, it can replace some of the acidity of the mayonnaise if you're planning on swapping it out entirely for the mascarpone.
Another ingredient you may turn to add sharpness to balance out the mascarpone's creaminess is horseradish. It's sharp, bright, and will sting the back of your throat, so you'll want to add it to your deviled egg filling with the mascarpone using a very light hand. Or, try adding in a homemade tartar sauce; the acidity of the pickles and the hint of dill will elevate your deviled eggs and make it one appetizer that you can't resist having "just one more" of.