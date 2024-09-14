The Rich Ingredient That Gives Deviled Eggs A Gourmet Touch

Deviled eggs are the one food that we will unapologetically make a beeline for at a party. No need to waste time with the spring rolls or the charcuterie board — give us deviled eggs or give us death.

These little apps are universally loved for their creamy texture, which can contrast the protein-rich egg white base, but to max out that creaminess, add some mascarpone. This cheese, which also has a starring role in tiramisu, adds the fat and moisture your deviled egg recipe is craving.

You can substitute mascarpone for the mayonnaise in a conventional deviled egg filling, or try a blend of the two. If you're going to swap out the mayonnaise entirely, though, you'll want to add some extra acid to the recipe to lighten it up. And if you're going to use the two in tandem, we recommend using a lighter mayo, like Miracle Whip, to ensure that your deviled egg recipe isn't too dense.