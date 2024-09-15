The Best Way To Reheat Tacos For Flavors That Still Pop The Next Day

From Taco Tuesdays at home to nights out at our favorite Mexican restaurants, feasting on tacos is a whole experience of topping options, big flavors, and different textures. Whether you go hard shell or soft shell, chicken or steak, fish or veggie, spicy or mild — there's really nothing like the way tacos all come together and instantly please any crowd. But tacos have long been plagued by one not-so-insignificant hitch: How can you ever enjoy leftovers at the same level of freshness and flavor when reheating them seems so tricky? There's good news for all you taco fans (so, everyone), though. With many home cooks out there testing every method under the sun, we can conclude that your oven is your secret leftover taco weapon.

The reason reheating tacos can present a challenge is because of those varying textures that make them magic. How can you keep a soft corn, flour, or any other tortilla types slightly crisped on the outside and doughy on the inside? Or a hard shell crispy and crunchy? Or meat juicy and tender? The oven wins over other approaches because it provides gentle, steady, thorough heat. Your tacos won't dry out while they slowly heat back up, getting warm without losing their freshness, moisture, or flavor. Microwaves' quick, intense heat will make hard shells dry and stale without a snap, and while the stove is effective, you'd have to completely deconstruct your tacos, which defeats the convenience aspect of leftovers.