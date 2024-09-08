Canned Pumpkin Gives Your Banana Bread A Fall Twist

With fall just around the corner, seasonal pumpkin-flavored foods are slowly popping up on every menu. Whether in the form of pumpkin spice or sweet and earthy pumpkin puree, there are myriad ways you can enjoy the quintessential autumn fruit. But their season doesn't last long before wintertime flavors appear, so you must get the most out of pumpkin ASAP if you're a fan. While you could add pumpkin spice syrup to your coffee, or spread pumpkin spice butter over your toast, one of the best ways to incorporate pumpkin into your cooking and baking is by adding it to a loaf of banana bread. Not only does this give your banana bread a fall twist, but it brings a subtle and warm flavor to an already-comforting food and makes the bread super moist and delicious.

In Tasting Table's pumpkin banana bread, created by recipe developer Hayley MacLean, 1 cup of canned pumpkin puree is added to the wet ingredients, alongside the mashed banana, Greek yogurt, honey, eggs, and vanilla. Since pumpkin adds a fun fall twist to banana bread, there are also plenty of mix-in options to bring the loaf to another level. Some of the absolute best ingredients to upgrade pumpkin bread with are walnuts, dried cranberries, dark chocolate chips, shredded coconut, or cream cheese, so try adding them to a pumpkin banana bread loaf for a burst of autumn-inspired flavor.