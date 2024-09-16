What Is The Best Milk Alternative To Use For Vegan Copycat Starbucks Cold Foam?

Cold foam is the most popular add-on at Starbucks, giving any iced beverage a sweet and creamy finish and an irresistible velvety texture. First introduced at the company's Seattle Reserve Roastery in 2014, cold foam was brought nationwide in April 2018 and has been a menu staple ever since. However, if you're unable to consume dairy products, you might be feeling left out of the cold foam phenomenon. Thankfully, there's an easy way to make your own vegan copycat Starbucks cold foam at home using an unlikely ingredient: aquafaba.

Aquafaba is the proper name for the starchy liquid found in cans of chickpeas, also known as garbanzo beans. While many pour this liquid gold down the drain, few utilize the substance for its unique ability to be whipped into a foam that mimics meringue, whipped cream, and of course, Starbucks cold foam. Aquafaba doesn't have much flavor on its own. Therefore, you must add flavorings and sweeteners to match the classic Starbucks cold foam's flavor profile. When buying canned chickpeas for aquafaba, look for kombu in the ingredients list, as the carrageenan-rich carbohydrate will naturally stabilize and thicken your aquafaba as it's whipped. This means that you won't need to add a stabilizing agent, such as cream of tartar.