The Tangy Ingredient You'll Taste In A Piccadilly Snow Cone

Snow cones are not created equal, and we have piccadilly snow cones as a prime example. If you haven't heard of this particular flavor, chances are you haven't spent much time in the American Southwest. These colorful servings are hard to miss, and the unique taste will stay with you. A piccadilly is kind of like the lovechild of Koolickles and raspas. Koolickles are dill pickles that have been marinated in cherry Kool-Aid, while raspas — derived from the Spanish name hielo raspado (scraped ice) – can be likened to Hawaiian shaved ice (which is different from Italian shaved ice). This explains that unexpected tangy flavor you get when you bite into one: Yes, it's pickles.

These sweet and savory treats are often garnished with memorable toppings like Tajín, an assortment of tropical fruits, Cheetos, condensed milk, and pieces of cheesecake. Clearly, lovers of the raspa are less likely to flinch at a piccadilly snow cone, a flavor-packed recipe that includes both salty dill pickles and sugary Kool-Aid. While the thought of scooping up pickles off a snow cone may not appeal to everyone, the sweet and sour flavor combo is a beloved hit for many eaters.