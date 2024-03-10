The Difference Between Hawaiian Shaved Ice And Italian Ice, Explained

China may be able to claim the credit for inventing the original icy dessert, as a combination of snow, milk, and rice was first made there around 200 B.C. But today, frozen treats come in many different varieties all around the world, with the ice-based Hawaiian and Italian versions being some of our favorites. Since you'll find both types in the U.S., it may be difficult to distinguish between the two at first glance. After all, they're both sweet, ice-cold, and ultra-refreshing on a hot day.

Both iced treats started off as unique recipes in other countries and were adapted by immigrants in the U.S. to become the versions that we know today. So, where does the difference lie? It all comes down to the ingredients required, the methods used to make these two desserts, and the unique story of how each one came to be. Italian ice typically has a smoother texture, and may initially remind you of other scoopable treats like sorbet and sherbet. Hawaiian shaved ice, however, looks like a delicious pile of sweet goodness and offers more room to get creative with toppings.