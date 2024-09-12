Grilled Ham Steaks Are The Unexpected Star Of Your Next BBQ

Hamburgers and hot dogs are the more common meats to grill up when you host a barbecue. They're all delicious options, in addition to slightly more unique takes on the grill like fish or chicken kebabs, but there's another protein that you can serve at your next cookout that has a slew of benefits. You probably haven't guessed it, but it's ham steak, which you might typically reserve for the stovetop.

Typically, a quick sear on the stovetop is the best method for juicy ham steak, but it will also benefit from the smoky flavor and charred texture that a grill offers. Ham steaks could cost less to feed a crowd compared to steaks considering the rising cost of beef. Most ham steaks are large, so you'll get away with feeding more people with one large piece by slicing it up. And if you need another reason to cook and serve ham steaks at your next cookout, the meat should be ready in under 20 minutes, so you have time to work on the rest of the spread or mingle with guests.