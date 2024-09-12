Grilled Ham Steaks Are The Unexpected Star Of Your Next BBQ
Hamburgers and hot dogs are the more common meats to grill up when you host a barbecue. They're all delicious options, in addition to slightly more unique takes on the grill like fish or chicken kebabs, but there's another protein that you can serve at your next cookout that has a slew of benefits. You probably haven't guessed it, but it's ham steak, which you might typically reserve for the stovetop.
Typically, a quick sear on the stovetop is the best method for juicy ham steak, but it will also benefit from the smoky flavor and charred texture that a grill offers. Ham steaks could cost less to feed a crowd compared to steaks considering the rising cost of beef. Most ham steaks are large, so you'll get away with feeding more people with one large piece by slicing it up. And if you need another reason to cook and serve ham steaks at your next cookout, the meat should be ready in under 20 minutes, so you have time to work on the rest of the spread or mingle with guests.
Tips for seasoning and cooking ham steaks
Before you throw the ham steaks on the grill, give it a boost of flavor. An ideal way to give it flavor is with a marinade, just like grilled chicken and steaks. Ham and pineapple often go together, so try a marinade of pineapple juice, brown sugar for sweetness, a fat like butter or oil, mustard, and seasonings. Add a squirt of honey for another source of sweetness to lean into a honey mustard-inspired flavor. If you have another go-to marinade for other grilled foods like chicken, try it on the ham steaks. Ham is often glazed, so you can also use a glaze instead of a marinade to save time, like this easy ham glaze recipe. A dry rub is another seasoning technique worth considering for ham steaks.
Ready to cook? Fire up the grill to medium heat. When your grill is ready, add the ham steaks. The precise cooking time will vary by the thickness, and whether the ham steaks are bone in or boneless, but expect it to take less than 20 minutes. Don't forget to flip the steaks halfway through the process so each side gets browned. The best way to confirm the ham steaks are ready is to check for a temperature around 140 degrees Fahrenheit with a thermometer. When it's time to eat, serve traditional sides like Hawaiian macaroni salad or potato salad with the grilled ham steaks.