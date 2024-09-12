How To Expertly Cook Both Pork And Beef Ribs At Your Next Barbecue

There are all kinds of ribs we can choose from, but pork and beef ribs are two barbecue staples. Let's say you're hosting a large dinner and you want to provide both pork and beef ribs for everyone. Home chefs may shy away from such a complicated feat, but anyone can do it so long as they know how. To find out what the trick is, we reached out to Aaron Franklin, pitmaster extraordinaire and owner of the famous Franklin BBQ, who is gearing up for his next master class and summit, Smoke & Fire, which he'll be hosting in Mendoza, Argentina February 12 to 16, 2025.

The first step in any type of cooking is picking out your equipment. "There is no 'one size fits all' in cookery," Franklin told Tasting Table. "But in my opinion, a well-designed offset BBQ cooker is the perfect weapon to have in your BBQ arsenal." An offset is one of the most popular types of smokers in the barbecue world thanks to its versatility and ability to impart bold, smoky flavors.

Franklin explained, "A great offset will have areas of high airflow, convective heat, radiant heat, and hotter and cooler spots. These variations allow the cook to pick and choose the most appropriate areas for certain needs." This ability to provide different cooking conditions is no small factor in the offset smoker's popularity and is a big component of how it manages to cook both types of ribs at the same time.