For A Smokier Take On Escargot, Cook It On The Grill
While the ancient origins of escargot go all the way back to the Paleolithic period of human history (aka 30,000 years ago), it's safe to say that the way we eat snails has evolved since then. A simple way to whip up this delicacy is to bake your escargot, which only takes about half an hour in total and involves plenty of fresh herbs and salty parmesan. But if you're looking for a preparation method that's a little more off the beaten path, we turned to a pro to get you the best guidance.
According to Ryan Ratino, critically-acclaimed chef and restaurateur behind Hive Hospitality's two-MICHELIN starred Jônt, one MICHELIN-starred Bresca, Maass at Four Seasons Fort Lauderdale, and Ômo by Jônt, you'll want to whip out your barbecue. "We enjoy using escargot in various ways, but grilling in a basket over the wood has proven so delicious as an alternative to classic preps," Ratino said in an interview with Tasting Table. Although baked escargot has a lightly salty, mildly seafood-esque flavor, grilling it infuses your snails with a whole new level of smoky, charred, savory goodness.
Smoky snails start with seasoned butter and the right wood
Just because you're adding a deliciously smoky flavor, doesn't mean you have to skimp on other flavorings for your escargot. You can still have a good amount of fresh herbs on hand, which can include parsley, sage, oregano, thyme, and rosemary. You'll also want lemon juice, salt, butter, and garlic — all of the usual suspects for a seafood-flavored dish. And for a little spice, incorporate some cayenne, chili powder, or red pepper flakes.
But first, choose the best wood for your snails. Alder and apple are great options as they're subtle enough that they won't overpower the mild flavor of your food (although the latter may impart slightly fruity notes). If you want a much smokier taste, however, go for mesquite wood (one of the strongest types out there), but keep in mind that you may lose a little of the escargot's natural flavor here. Once you've selected your favorite wood, salt your snails and combine softened butter with all of your other seasonings. Then, stuff a little of the mixture into each shell and add everything to a grill basket, like Ratino suggests (or a metal cooling rack, which makes a perfect substitute) and cook until it's done. Feel free to serve your snack hot off the barbecue with a squeeze of lemon juice and a sprinkle of parmesan along with some crusty bread to mop up any juices that are dripping out.