For A Smokier Take On Escargot, Cook It On The Grill

While the ancient origins of escargot go all the way back to the Paleolithic period of human history (aka 30,000 years ago), it's safe to say that the way we eat snails has evolved since then. A simple way to whip up this delicacy is to bake your escargot, which only takes about half an hour in total and involves plenty of fresh herbs and salty parmesan. But if you're looking for a preparation method that's a little more off the beaten path, we turned to a pro to get you the best guidance.

According to Ryan Ratino, critically-acclaimed chef and restaurateur behind Hive Hospitality's two-MICHELIN starred Jônt, one MICHELIN-starred Bresca, Maass at Four Seasons Fort Lauderdale, and Ômo by Jônt, you'll want to whip out your barbecue. "We enjoy using escargot in various ways, but grilling in a basket over the wood has proven so delicious as an alternative to classic preps," Ratino said in an interview with Tasting Table. Although baked escargot has a lightly salty, mildly seafood-esque flavor, grilling it infuses your snails with a whole new level of smoky, charred, savory goodness.