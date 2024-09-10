Turn Up The Heat On Your Popcorn With This Classic Caribbean Seasoning

While some like it hot, others enjoy the complex heat of Jamaican jerk seasoning, with its layers of smoky, warm, and spicy notes. If that sounds like you, don't save this flavor just for the barbecue. Jerk seasoning also makes an incredible topping for homemade popcorn.

You can find this Caribbean favorite in sauce or powder form, though a dry blend is best to keep your snack from getting soggy. For peak flavor, you can also make your own. As a fusion of African and Indigenous Jamaican cooking, the traditional blend combines the heat of Scotch bonnet peppers, the bite of scallions and garlic, and the zing of ginger, cinnamon, and thyme.

Other recipes for flavor-packed jerk chicken tweak that mix with lime and soy sauce. You can also sweeten it with nutmeg and maple syrup or turn the heat up full blast with jalepeños or other fiery peppers. For best results with seasoning that will stick to popcorn, pulverize your spices with a mortar and pestle or grinder first, breaking them down into a fine powder that can work itself into all the crevices of the popped kernels.