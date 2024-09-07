Pulled pork is nothing if not tasty and tender — or at least, it should be. Choosing the right cut of meat, letting it marinate, and cooking it low and slow are all great techniques to ensure soft, succulent, and delicious pulled pork. However, these aren't the only ways to achieve tender meat. In fact, the liquid used as pork braises can impact the final product, too. This is why rather than opt for broth, it could be better to reach for a can of cola.

Soda isn't strictly for sipping. It's also for cooking. Unconventional as it may seem, the bubbly beverage is a culinary powerhouse that's used in many savory recipes, but mainly marinades due to its tenderizing properties. Since soda contains citric and phosphoric acids along with carbon dioxide, this gives the fizzy ingredient a very low pH. As a consequence of its highly acidic composition, soda can easily denature proteins in otherwise dense pieces of meat. Yet, while marinating allows soda to penetrate into muscle fibers, resulting in pork that nearly melts in your mouth, braising with soda amplifies these softening effects even further.

When soda is used as a braising liquid for pulled pork, flavor is also enhanced. Able to effortlessly elevate even the simplest recipes, soda imparts a deeply caramelized quality in addition to a range of nuanced flavors. Not to mention that soda can contrast the savoriness of the meat and the tang of the barbecue sauce with its sweetness, as well.