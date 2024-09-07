The Bubbly Ingredient For Tender, Mouthwatering BBQ Pulled Pork
Pulled pork is nothing if not tasty and tender — or at least, it should be. Choosing the right cut of meat, letting it marinate, and cooking it low and slow are all great techniques to ensure soft, succulent, and delicious pulled pork. However, these aren't the only ways to achieve tender meat. In fact, the liquid used as pork braises can impact the final product, too. This is why rather than opt for broth, it could be better to reach for a can of cola.
Soda isn't strictly for sipping. It's also for cooking. Unconventional as it may seem, the bubbly beverage is a culinary powerhouse that's used in many savory recipes, but mainly marinades due to its tenderizing properties. Since soda contains citric and phosphoric acids along with carbon dioxide, this gives the fizzy ingredient a very low pH. As a consequence of its highly acidic composition, soda can easily denature proteins in otherwise dense pieces of meat. Yet, while marinating allows soda to penetrate into muscle fibers, resulting in pork that nearly melts in your mouth, braising with soda amplifies these softening effects even further.
When soda is used as a braising liquid for pulled pork, flavor is also enhanced. Able to effortlessly elevate even the simplest recipes, soda imparts a deeply caramelized quality in addition to a range of nuanced flavors. Not to mention that soda can contrast the savoriness of the meat and the tang of the barbecue sauce with its sweetness, as well.
Everything you need to know about cooking pulled pork in soda
Virtually any soda can be used to cook pulled pork as all bubbly beverages share a similar makeup. Just remember that each soda will impart its own subtle flavors. For example, cans of grape soda will impart fruitiness, whereas bottles of cream soda will add decadence. Conversely, vibrant lemon-lime soda or zesty ginger ale might counter richness. Personally, we're fans of cooking pork in cola. Anything from bold Dr Pepper to punchy root beer to sweetly spiced Coca-Cola is a marvelous match for smoky barbecue sauce and savory pulled pork.
As for how much soda to use, amounts will vary based on the quantity of pork and the size of the cooking vessel. Likewise, although the meat will release its own juices, there should be enough liquid to partially submerge the pork so that it stays moist. Generally, a single (12-ounce) can for every 2 pounds of pork will do the trick. But, if you're adapting a recipe — say, swapping the liquids in Hawaiian-inspired pulled pork for pineapple soda — quantities might need further altering.
To incorporate soda, simply pour it in once the pork has been browned and transferred into an appropriate cooking vessel. After cooking over low heat for several hours, reaching fall-apart textures, the pork can be shredded and sauced. The only thing left to do is dig in and, perhaps, crack open a cold soda to enjoy alongside the tender and tasty treat.