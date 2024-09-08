What Does It Mean When You Bloom A Steak?

When oxygen meets food, they generally don't get along well. That's because it spurs reactions that often lead to spoilage, be it the brown in an apple, mold on bread, or rancid flavor in nuts. In meat, however, oxygen exposure can raise the game. The process is called "blooming" and reflects the positive connotation the practice has gained with chefs everywhere. That's because the open air warms the meat and brings out the red, rosy color. Indeed, fresh cut meat is purple owing to the lack of oxygen and takes exposure to it to transform into the cherry red that spurs the salivating in meat lovers.

The culprit is myoglobin, a protein pigment inside, or, more precisely, the iron in the myoglobin. When oxygen encounters the meat, the iron in the myoglobin turns red, just as it does in rust on metal and in human blood. This blooming can happen relatively quickly — between 10 and 30 minutes depending on size, cut, and other factors. It's also exceptionally easy to do, as all it takes is leaving the meat out before cooking. Just make sure it's room temperature, as the warmer air relaxes and opens the meat more than cold air. Taking it out of any packaging is a must, too, so the oxygen can contact the meat, so be sure to add blooming before trying the best techniques to cook popular cuts of beef.