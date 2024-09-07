We Asked An Expert: Here's Exactly How To Boil Eggs For The Best Results

Boiling an egg doesn't seem that complicated until you remember that the difference between a perfectly cooked creamy egg and a rubber ball is only a matter of minutes if not seconds. We talked to expert Nelson Serrano-Bahri, Chef and Director of Innovation at the American Egg Board, to learn all the ticks to boiling eggs for the best results.

According to Chef Serrano-Bahri, there is a universal tip when it comes to boiling eggs and that's starting them in cold water before bringing to a boil. "This reduces thermal stress on the egg, especially the shells which tend to crack," he said. The chef further added, "This method allows for the eggs to gradually heat up ... and ensures the egg is cooked evenly from edge to center. If you drop the egg in while the water is boiling, there's a chance the egg will crack against the bottom of the pan as it sinks down."

He went on to share the most important part of the whole egg boiling process, "The secret to consistently achieving the desired yolk texture is timing." According to Chef Serrano-Bahri, you need about 4-6 minutes for soft-boiled eggs, 7-9 minutes for medium-boiled eggs, and 10-12 minutes for hard-boiled eggs. A good way to drill these boiling windows into your head is to remember that the max you ever want to boil an egg is 12 minutes and to go down by three-to-four-minute increments for each following type of egg.