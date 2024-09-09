The Ingredient To Add For Scrambled Eggs With Layers Of Umami Flavor
A simple plate of soft and fluffy scrambled eggs offers a deeply satisfying meal or snack that can be served any time of the day. And while whisking eggs and adding a pinch of salt can lay the foundation for a delicious dish, a few easy tweaks can push the savory taste of a plate of eggs to new heights. We spoke to Chef Nelson Serrano-Bahri, who is also the Director of Innovation at the American Egg Board, for quick ways we can make scrambled eggs even better. Serrano-Bahri had a surprising tip for us: miso paste.
"Miso paste adds umami depth and a savory note which is a great complement to eggs," he advised. Admittedly, we didn't see this coming, but Serrano-Bahri's culinary hack is spot on. Whisking miso paste directly into raw eggs before cooking them builds a flavorful recipe that can then be seasoned to your palate's content. Add chopped scallions, sprinkles of freshly ground pepper, and flaky sea salt as garnishes, and you have yourself a delicious dish that may call for second helpings. You don't need professional training to bring expert-level touches to tomorrow's breakfast.
How to add miso paste to your scrambled eggs
To put this trick to the test, start by adding 1 teaspoon of miso paste per two eggs. You'll notice that there are several types of miso available, so you can experiment with the different varieties to create complex layers of spicy, salty, and sour elements in your meal. Be sure to whisk the miso into the cracked eggs long enough for the pieces to smoothly combine. Just as you'd cook a standard recipe of fluffy scrambled eggs, you'll want to keep an eye on the heat and move your eggs continually in the pan to ensure an even cook.
Plates of these savory, miso-enhanced scrambled eggs play nicely with fried mushrooms and simply seasoned tomatoes. Add a touch of heat with a spoonful of chili crunch, or drizzle your favorite hot sauce on top of the dish. Serve your eggs with golden pieces of toast, a few slices of avocado, and a final garnish of toasted sesame seeds. Delicious and easy, this is the kind of recipe that can be quickly set onto the dining room table with confidence. And it's just one of many creative ways to use miso paste!