The Ingredient To Add For Scrambled Eggs With Layers Of Umami Flavor

A simple plate of soft and fluffy scrambled eggs offers a deeply satisfying meal or snack that can be served any time of the day. And while whisking eggs and adding a pinch of salt can lay the foundation for a delicious dish, a few easy tweaks can push the savory taste of a plate of eggs to new heights. We spoke to Chef Nelson Serrano-Bahri, who is also the Director of Innovation at the American Egg Board, for quick ways we can make scrambled eggs even better. Serrano-Bahri had a surprising tip for us: miso paste.

"Miso paste adds umami depth and a savory note which is a great complement to eggs," he advised. Admittedly, we didn't see this coming, but Serrano-Bahri's culinary hack is spot on. Whisking miso paste directly into raw eggs before cooking them builds a flavorful recipe that can then be seasoned to your palate's content. Add chopped scallions, sprinkles of freshly ground pepper, and flaky sea salt as garnishes, and you have yourself a delicious dish that may call for second helpings. You don't need professional training to bring expert-level touches to tomorrow's breakfast.