The Single Ingredient Fix For Canned Fruit That's Too Sweet

As far as pantry staples go, canned fruit is the sweetest. We mean that figuratively, because it's an efficient, convenient way to keep healthy snacks and ingredients stable for an extended time, because there are tons of different dishes you can make with canned fruit, and because there are so many varieties that are treats in their own way. But we also mean it literally. Canning is a way to preserve fruits, even keeping their vitamins intact. But to maintain fruit's full flavor as well as its appearance, brands and home canners often use sugar syrups. While there are differences between heavy and light syrups for canned fruit, the result is the same: significantly sweet-tasting fruit. What do you do if you want your canned peaches or pears to tip back toward balanced and away from cloying? Just squeeze in a little citrus juice.

Citrus juice is a reliable burst of brightness, acidity, sourness, and tartness. It's the ideal foil for anything too sweet. It will instantly cut that sugary character with a refreshing pop, highlighting the fruit's own complex flavors. The most important thing to remember is to start slowly and add the citrus juice to taste. Once you've got your canned fruit in a bowl, add one squeeze, stir, and test — a little acidity makes a big impact. Adjust accordingly, too. If you're adding the canned fruit to an overall dish, like a salad with zingy, herbs, they bring their own balance to the table.