The Michelin Guide Announces Its Expansion Into Canada's Largest Province

Marking the third Canadian destination to be added to the Michelin Guide, the restaurants of Quebec are perfecting their poutine and fine-tuning their tourtière in anticipation. The Guide's anonymous inspectors have their work cut out for them as the addition of Quebec includes the largest province in all of Canada by size and the second largest by population. The capital of Quebec, Quebec City, will undoubtedly receive a generous amount of attention, but anyone can nominate a restaurant for consideration, so if you know of a restaurant in the region that ought not to be overlooked, now is the time to let the group know.

The Michelin Guide inspectors are already out in the field, dining on all of the best food that the province has to offer. However, the process of earning a Michelin star takes a long time as inspectors are required to visit the nominated restaurants several times to check for consistency. So while we won't know immediately which restaurants will receive the honor of a Michelin star, Michelin Guide has announced that the inaugural selection from Quebec will be released in 2025.

We're excited to see how Quebec food compares to some of our favorite Michelin starred restaurants in the U.S., but it's a global culinary stage that Quebec has just been invited onto. For those Quebecois restaurants that receive the designation, the pressure for world class performance will only increase as the reward for success becomes ever more enticing.