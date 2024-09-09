The Special Topping Joanna Gaines Adds To Her Banana Bread Batter

Of all the baked goods out there, banana bread is certainly one of the most comforting. There's nothing better than a warm slice to start your morning, or a toasted and buttered slice for a mid-afternoon pick-me-up. Beyond being comforting, banana bread is also one of the most versatile baked goods, and its base recipe is full of possibilities for creative additions and experiments. Whether your favorite mix-ins are walnuts, chocolate chips, or coconut, a warm slice of sweet banana bread is guaranteed to add a bit of sunshine to your day. For Joanna Gaines, that bit of sunshine comes from adding granulated sugar to the top of the banana bread batter, just before putting it in the oven.

Gaines' After-School Banana Bread recipe is a hit among her kids, and we can see why. When mashing up the banana, she likes to leave some small chunks so the bread itself has a bit of texture. She uses a stand mixer, too, making it super easy to whip up last-minute. In terms of toppings, Gaines thinks that this recipe is good enough on its own without any additions, though nuts or chocolate chips are always welcome. The last unique twist on this staple recipe which Gaines swears by is her addition of granulated sugar to the top. Once it's in the loaf pan, she covers the entire surface of it with sugar, making it extra sweet and adorned with a lovely crust.