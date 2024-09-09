Give French Dressing An Extra Punch Of Flavor With Blue Cheese

In today's dressing hack, funky blue cheese dressing meets sweet-tangy French dressing (not to be confused with Catalina dressing) for a when-worlds-collide fusion that'll change the condiments aisle forever. To take your dressing game to the next level, add blue cheese crumbles to bottled French dressing for an easy upgrade of punchy flavor. French dressing is already ultra-dimensional, combining sweet ketchup with smoky paprika, acidic vinegar, and savory Worcestershire. All that's missing is a funky umami note, which is where blue cheese comes in, adding tangy flavor and luscious texture.

To do it, simply pour your entire bottle of store-bought French dressing into a resealable plastic container or glass jar, fold in a handful of blue cheese crumbles, then spoon this luscious dressing over your salads or other recipes as a flavorful finishing touch. Then, put the lid on and store your infused dressing in the fridge to keep on hand for future dishes. That dressing will be even more flavorful after sitting for a few hours or overnight.

How much blue cheese you choose to crumble and stir into the mix is up to your personal taste preference. But, ¼ cup of blue cheese crumbles per batch is a solid jumping-off point, adjusting to taste if desired. For easy dispensing, you could even grab a funnel and a rubber spatula and transfer your blue cheese French dressing back into the plastic squeeze bottle.